Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)’s results

Since The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.24 N/A 2.29 11.45 Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The First Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation. Stewardship Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The First Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The First Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that The First Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stewardship Financial Corporation’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares and 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. The First Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Stewardship Financial Corporation has 69.34% stronger performance.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.