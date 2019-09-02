Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s results

The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.29 N/A 2.29 11.45 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.89 N/A 1.20 19.11

Table 1 highlights The First Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The First Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The First Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The First Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The First Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39% and 42%. The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Orrstown Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.