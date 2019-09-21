Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

Since The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.68 N/A 2.29 11.45 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.76 N/A 2.18 15.87

Demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The First Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The First Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The First Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Norwood Financial Corp.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares and 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares. The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Norwood Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats The First Bancorp Inc.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.