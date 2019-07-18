Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|26
|4.42
|N/A
|2.23
|11.82
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|19
|5.53
|N/A
|0.74
|25.71
Demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The First Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Melrose Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.8%
|1.2%
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.9%
|0.6%
Risk & Volatility
The First Bancorp Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|-1.16%
|-0.04%
|-3.76%
|-6.62%
|-4.87%
|0.3%
|Melrose Bancorp Inc.
|3.62%
|4.07%
|-3.47%
|-4.3%
|7.44%
|5.23%
For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Melrose Bancorp Inc.
Summary
The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.
