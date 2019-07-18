Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.42 N/A 2.23 11.82 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.53 N/A 0.74 25.71

Demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The First Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Melrose Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancorp Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The First Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 22% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.