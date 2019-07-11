Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s results

Both The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.46 N/A 2.23 11.82 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.08 N/A 1.31 12.28

Table 1 highlights The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The First Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that The First Bancorp Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.