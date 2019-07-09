Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The First Bancorp Inc. has 39.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The First Bancorp Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.80%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|15.81%
|8.99%
|0.90%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|26
|11.82
|Industry Average
|43.72M
|276.58M
|22.44
The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio The First Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.75
|1.00
|2.58
The rivals have a potential upside of 73.43%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|-1.16%
|-0.04%
|-3.76%
|-6.62%
|-4.87%
|0.3%
|Industry Average
|2.48%
|4.18%
|6.13%
|6.19%
|11.03%
|12.05%
For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
The First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat The First Bancorp Inc.
