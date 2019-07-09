Reviewing The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The First Bancorp Inc. has 39.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The First Bancorp Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 1.20% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. N/A 26 11.82 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio The First Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat The First Bancorp Inc.