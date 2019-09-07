Reviewing The ExOne Company (XONE)’s and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s results

Both The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company 9 2.08 N/A -0.67 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 38 0.95 N/A 2.65 12.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The ExOne Company and Hillenbrand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The ExOne Company and Hillenbrand Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.43 beta indicates that The ExOne Company is 243.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The ExOne Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hillenbrand Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The ExOne Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The ExOne Company and Hillenbrand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The ExOne Company has an average target price of $10.5, and a 15.77% upside potential. On the other hand, Hillenbrand Inc.’s potential upside is 71.67% and its average target price is $48. The information presented earlier suggests that Hillenbrand Inc. looks more robust than The ExOne Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The ExOne Company and Hillenbrand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.5% and 81.4%. The ExOne Company’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year The ExOne Company has 20.24% stronger performance while Hillenbrand Inc. has -11.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors The ExOne Company.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.