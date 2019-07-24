Reviewing The ExOne Company (XONE)’s and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s results

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company 9 2.16 N/A -0.79 0.00 AZZ Inc. 45 1.26 N/A 1.63 28.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The ExOne Company and AZZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The ExOne Company and AZZ Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 0.00% 0% 0% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

The ExOne Company has a 3.74 beta, while its volatility is 274.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The ExOne Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. AZZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The ExOne Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.2% of The ExOne Company shares and 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares. 1.5% are The ExOne Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, AZZ Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company 3.65% -1.2% -24.56% -12.82% 22.47% 24.32% AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4%

For the past year The ExOne Company’s stock price has bigger growth than AZZ Inc.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats The ExOne Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.