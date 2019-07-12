Reviewing The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)’s and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 159 4.69 N/A 5.06 33.61 Revlon Inc. 23 0.42 N/A -5.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Revlon Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Revlon Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3% Revlon Inc. 0.00% 31% -9.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, Revlon Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Revlon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revlon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Revlon Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $172, while its potential downside is -7.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Revlon Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 14.6%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Revlon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 1.93% 1.72% 9.52% 21.21% 20.86% 30.65% Revlon Inc. -2.44% 5.62% -16.19% -23.1% 27.17% -12.66%

For the past year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Revlon Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Revlon Inc.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.