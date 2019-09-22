Reviewing The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)’s and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 178 4.66 N/A 5.06 36.42 Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.24 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3% Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mannatech Incorporated has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Its rival Mannatech Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mannatech Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s average target price is $204.67, while its potential upside is 6.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 21.1% respectively. 0.1% are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -2.78% 1.08% 8.16% 37.07% 37.39% 41.58% Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36%

For the past year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has 41.58% stronger performance while Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance.

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats Mannatech Incorporated on 9 of the 9 factors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.