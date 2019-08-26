Reviewing The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)’s and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 172 4.87 N/A 5.06 36.42 LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.70 N/A 0.47 24.84

Demonstrates The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. LifeVantage Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3% LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LifeVantage Corporation’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Its rival LifeVantage Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LifeVantage Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$195.92 is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.09%. On the other hand, LifeVantage Corporation’s potential upside is 36.75% and its consensus price target is $16. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, LifeVantage Corporation is looking more favorable than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares and 38% of LifeVantage Corporation shares. About 0.1% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of LifeVantage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -2.78% 1.08% 8.16% 37.07% 37.39% 41.58% LifeVantage Corporation 1.49% -13.17% 3.39% -20.6% 26.91% -12.05%

For the past year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has 41.58% stronger performance while LifeVantage Corporation has -12.05% weaker performance.

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors LifeVantage Corporation.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.