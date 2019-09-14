Reviewing The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)’s and Regional Health Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)’s results

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Regional Health Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) are two firms in the Long-Term Care Facilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group Inc. 53 1.19 N/A 1.76 34.28 Regional Health Properties Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -10.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Ensign Group Inc. and Regional Health Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Regional Health Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8% Regional Health Properties Inc. 0.00% 32.2% -15.9%

Risk & Volatility

The Ensign Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Ensign Group Inc. Its rival Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Ensign Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regional Health Properties Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Ensign Group Inc. and Regional Health Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Regional Health Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Ensign Group Inc.’s upside potential is 15.44% at a $56 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Ensign Group Inc. and Regional Health Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 12% respectively. About 1.6% of The Ensign Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Regional Health Properties Inc. has 12.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Ensign Group Inc. 2.14% 5.7% 18.44% 41.79% 69.65% 55.35% Regional Health Properties Inc. 2.63% 11.43% -10.55% 65.25% -23.71% 25%

For the past year The Ensign Group Inc. was more bullish than Regional Health Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Ensign Group Inc. beats Regional Health Properties Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. It owns, leases, or manages 30 facilities for third parties comprising 3,229 beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.