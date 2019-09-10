Reviewing The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)’s and Its Peers results

As Long-Term Care Facilities company, The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of The Ensign Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.00% of all Long-Term Care Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Ensign Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.97% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Ensign Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group Inc. 0.00% 16.60% 6.80% Industry Average 1.88% 19.00% 7.05%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Ensign Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group Inc. N/A 53 34.28 Industry Average 31.55M 1.68B 25.06

The Ensign Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Ensign Group Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.11

With average price target of $56, The Ensign Group Inc. has a potential upside of 16.16%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.05%. Given The Ensign Group Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Ensign Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Ensign Group Inc. 2.14% 5.7% 18.44% 41.79% 69.65% 55.35% Industry Average 3.59% 7.37% 24.38% 30.06% 46.99% 29.84%

For the past year The Ensign Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Ensign Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Ensign Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, The Ensign Group Inc.’s competitors have 0.81 and 0.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Ensign Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Ensign Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that The Ensign Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Ensign Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.89 which is 11.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Ensign Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Ensign Group Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to The Ensign Group Inc.’s peers.