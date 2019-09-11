Reviewing The Eastern Company (EML)’s and Its Competitors results

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) is a company in the Small Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Eastern Company has 66.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.13% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.4% of The Eastern Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Eastern Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Eastern Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Eastern Company and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Eastern Company N/A 26 12.80 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

The Eastern Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Eastern Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Eastern Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Eastern Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Eastern Company -3.99% -9.56% -3.4% -8.87% -12.14% 4.47% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year The Eastern Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Eastern Company are 3.5 and 1.7. Competitively, The Eastern Company’s rivals have 2.84 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Eastern Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Eastern Company’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

The Eastern Company has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Eastern Company’s peers have beta of 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Eastern Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors The Eastern Company’s rivals beat The Eastern Company.

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. Its products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices; and plastic injection moldings. The companyÂ’s Security Products segment offers electronic and mechanical locking devices for computer, electronics, vending, and gaming industries. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, access control units, oven door latches, oven door switches, and smoke eliminators. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; hardware and accessories for the appliance industry; and printed circuit boards and other electronic assemblies for industrial controls, medical, and military markets. The companyÂ’s Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segmentÂ’s products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, route operators, and locksmiths The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.