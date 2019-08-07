Reviewing The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s results

Both The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 10.12 N/A 0.41 89.41 CyberArk Software Ltd. 119 13.02 N/A 1.45 96.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and CyberArk Software Ltd. CyberArk Software Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Descartes Systems Group Inc is presently more affordable than CyberArk Software Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc and CyberArk Software Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

The average target price of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is $41.2, with potential upside of 19.91%. Meanwhile, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s average target price is $136.89, while its potential upside is 7.62%. The results provided earlier shows that The Descartes Systems Group Inc appears more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Descartes Systems Group Inc and CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 78.6% respectively. 0.1% are The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc was less bullish than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.