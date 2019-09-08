Reviewing The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s results

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 9.96 N/A 0.41 89.41 Bandwidth Inc. 73 9.25 N/A 0.65 115.33

Table 1 highlights The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Bandwidth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Bandwidth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Bandwidth Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Bandwidth Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 5 2.83 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s average target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 4.01%. Competitively Bandwidth Inc. has a consensus target price of $78.8, with potential downside of -7.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Descartes Systems Group Inc seems more appealing than Bandwidth Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares and 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc has weaker performance than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats The Descartes Systems Group Inc on 10 of the 12 factors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.