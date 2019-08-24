Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Since The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 42.42%. Insiders held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
