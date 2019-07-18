Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.07
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 31.55% respectively. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.
