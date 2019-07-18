Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.07 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 31.55% respectively. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.