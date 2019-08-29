Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.31 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3.73% and its consensus price target is $51.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.