Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s results

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.31
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Ratings
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3.73% and its consensus price target is $51.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
