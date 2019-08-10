Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 27.56%. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
