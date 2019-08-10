Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

We are comparing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 27.56%. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.