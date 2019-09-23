Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.11 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 63.4% respectively. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.