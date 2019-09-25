Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.33
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
