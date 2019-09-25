Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

This is a contrast between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.33 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.