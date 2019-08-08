Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Since The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.48 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 16.26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.