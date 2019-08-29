Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.61 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 16.55% respectively. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.