Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2