Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|-0.27%
|0.2%
|-0.31%
|-1.78%
|1.62%
|1.4%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
