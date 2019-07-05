Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s results

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.