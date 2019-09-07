Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.60
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 8.92% respectively. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
