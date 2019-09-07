Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 8.92% respectively. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.