Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.67 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 8.92%. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.