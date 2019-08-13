Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.70 N/A 0.44 33.98

Demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cushing Energy Income Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 9.24% respectively. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.