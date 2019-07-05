Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.43 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 62.14%. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.