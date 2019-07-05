Reviewing The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.43
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 62.14%. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.