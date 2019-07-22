Reviewing The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s results

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 294 6.32 N/A 7.22 40.30 Waters Corporation 222 6.18 N/A 7.58 27.40

Table 1 highlights The Cooper Companies Inc. and Waters Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waters Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Cooper Companies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Cooper Companies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Waters Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cooper Companies Inc. and Waters Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Waters Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Waters Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Waters Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -3.27% at a $320.67 average price target. Competitively Waters Corporation has an average price target of $216.33, with potential upside of 1.22%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Waters Corporation is looking more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cooper Companies Inc. and Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.4% respectively. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. was more bullish than Waters Corporation.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Waters Corporation.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.