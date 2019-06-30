Reviewing The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s results

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 286 6.43 N/A 7.22 40.30 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.54 N/A 5.10 0.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Cooper Companies Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cooper Companies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cooper Companies Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Volatility & Risk

The Cooper Companies Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 1 1 7 2.78 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -8.25% at a $309.11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares and 69.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. has 14.25% stronger performance while STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.