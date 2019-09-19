Reviewing The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s results

Both The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 310 5.72 N/A 8.84 38.17 Inogen Inc. 70 2.86 N/A 2.06 29.85

Table 1 highlights The Cooper Companies Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Inogen Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Cooper Companies Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Inogen Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inogen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Inogen Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Inogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 12.01% for The Cooper Companies Inc. with consensus target price of $338. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 84.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Inogen Inc. looks more robust than The Cooper Companies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Inogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. has 32.57% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Inogen Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.