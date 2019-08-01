Reviewing The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 299 6.44 N/A 7.22 40.30 Glaukos Corporation 71 15.23 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Glaukos Corporation has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Glaukos Corporation are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. Glaukos Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Cooper Companies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.96% and an $320.67 average target price. Competitively Glaukos Corporation has an average target price of $74.75, with potential downside of -8.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Cooper Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Glaukos Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25% Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. was less bullish than Glaukos Corporation.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.