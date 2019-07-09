Reviewing The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s results

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 289 6.31 N/A 7.22 40.30 Conformis Inc. 2 2.91 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Cooper Companies Inc. and Conformis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Conformis Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Conformis Inc. has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Conformis Inc. has 4.2 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conformis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Cooper Companies Inc. and Conformis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$320.67 is The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.97%. Meanwhile, Conformis Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -9.09%. Based on the data given earlier, The Cooper Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Conformis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares and 30.7% of Conformis Inc. shares. About 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Conformis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25% Conformis Inc. 7.6% 36.68% 293.33% 461.9% 154.68% 888.83%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Conformis Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.