Reviewing The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)’s and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s results

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group Inc. 5 0.60 17.23M 0.33 18.46 National Vision Holdings Inc. 28 2.40 69.70M 0.19 163.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Container Store Group Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. National Vision Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Container Store Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Container Store Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of National Vision Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group Inc. 375,332,200.58% 8.7% 2.9% National Vision Holdings Inc. 250,719,424.46% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Container Store Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, National Vision Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. The Container Store Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Container Store Group Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.55% for The Container Store Group Inc. with average price target of $7. Meanwhile, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 54.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Container Store Group Inc. is looking more favorable than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year The Container Store Group Inc. was more bullish than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors The Container Store Group Inc. beats National Vision Holdings Inc.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.