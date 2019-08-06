Reviewing The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC)’s and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s results

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.21 N/A 2.73 11.91 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.46 N/A 2.18 15.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Southside Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Community Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Community Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Community Financial Corporation and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.32 shows that The Community Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Community Financial Corporation and Southside Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Southside Bancshares Inc. beats The Community Financial Corporation.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.