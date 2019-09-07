Reviewing The Coca-Cola Company (KO)’s and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 50 7.18 N/A 1.69 31.12 New Age Beverages Corporation 5 1.66 N/A -0.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 39.9% 8.1% New Age Beverages Corporation 0.00% -9.8% -5.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Coca-Cola Company. Its rival New Age Beverages Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. New Age Beverages Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Coca-Cola Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 6 3 2.33 New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The Coca-Cola Company has an average target price of $53.89, and a -2.43% downside potential. Meanwhile, New Age Beverages Corporation’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 124.36%. The data provided earlier shows that New Age Beverages Corporation appears more favorable than The Coca-Cola Company, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Coca-Cola Company and New Age Beverages Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 13.8%. About 0.4% of The Coca-Cola Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, New Age Beverages Corporation has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company -2.14% 2% 8.31% 9.97% 13.84% 11.15% New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company has 11.15% stronger performance while New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Coca-Cola Company beats New Age Beverages Corporation.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.