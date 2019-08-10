Reviewing The Chemours Company (CC)’s and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours Company 30 0.39 N/A 4.34 4.40 W. R. Grace & Co. 75 2.22 N/A 2.40 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Chemours Company and W. R. Grace & Co. W. R. Grace & Co. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to The Chemours Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Chemours Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than W. R. Grace & Co.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Chemours Company and W. R. Grace & Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Chemours Company has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. W. R. Grace & Co.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Chemours Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, W. R. Grace & Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. The Chemours Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Chemours Company and W. R. Grace & Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours Company 0 2 5 2.71 W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00

$41.14 is The Chemours Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 207.93%. W. R. Grace & Co. on the other hand boasts of a $95 consensus price target and a 43.01% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Chemours Company is looking more favorable than W. R. Grace & Co., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Chemours Company and W. R. Grace & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 88.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of The Chemours Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42% W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47%

For the past year The Chemours Company had bearish trend while W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats The Chemours Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.