Reviewing The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s results

As Restaurants companies, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.82 N/A 2.18 21.69 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.29 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 1 2.17 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$48.83 is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.57%. On the other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s potential upside is 21.99% and its average target price is $36.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. seems more appealing than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -2.1% 9.1% 0.27% -4.31% -44.67% 23.84%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was less bullish than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.