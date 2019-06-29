Reviewing The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s results

Both The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.84 N/A 2.18 21.69 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.84 N/A 0.16 12.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.36 shows that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a consensus price target of $48.83, and a 11.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 13.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 1.52% 23.46% 81.82% 49.25% 68.78% 127.92%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has weaker performance than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.