Reviewing The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s results

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 39 2.22 41.15M 2.18 19.79 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 -0.36 10.34M -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 104,362,160.79% 17.1% 6.7% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 577,363,336.87% -4.6% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Good Times Restaurants Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Good Times Restaurants Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s average target price is $45.83, while its potential upside is 12.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.5% respectively. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has stronger performance than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Good Times Restaurants Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.