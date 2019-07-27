Reviewing The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s results

Both The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.84 N/A 2.18 21.69 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 268 3.04 N/A 8.56 32.31

Demonstrates The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Domino’s Pizza Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Domino’s Pizza Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 37.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.36 beta means The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

The average price target of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $49.43, with potential upside of 12.73%. Competitively the average price target of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is $294.77, which is potential 13.78% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Domino’s Pizza Inc. seems more appealing than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares and 95.8% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -2.29% 6.86% -4.2% 0.85% 12.4% 11.56%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on 12 of the 12 factors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.