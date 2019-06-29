Reviewing The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)’s and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s results

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab Corporation 44 5.13 N/A 2.59 16.53 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 254 27.21 N/A 4.68 61.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Charles Schwab Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 1.3% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 26%

Risk & Volatility

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Charles Schwab Corporation and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 14.80% for The Charles Schwab Corporation with consensus target price of $46.14. Competitively the consensus target price of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is $244, which is potential -24.09% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Charles Schwab Corporation looks more robust than MarketAxess Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.3% are MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Charles Schwab Corporation -6.23% -5.09% -7.05% -10.29% -27.47% 2.91% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 2.2% 9.65% 25.75% 37.66% 43.77% 35.82%

For the past year The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Summary

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors The Charles Schwab Corporation.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. In addition, it offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Further, the company through its Trax division offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices to jointly develop indices that track the liquid segments of the U.S. corporate bond market. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.