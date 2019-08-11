Reviewing The Cato Corporation (CATO)’s and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)’s results

As Apparel Stores companies, The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 14 0.40 N/A 1.14 12.62 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates The Cato Corporation and RTW Retailwinds Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cato Corporation and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Cato Corporation is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Cato Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, RTW Retailwinds Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. The Cato Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Cato Corporation and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 42.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of The Cato Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.5% of The Cato Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

For the past year The Cato Corporation had bullish trend while RTW Retailwinds Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Cato Corporation beats RTW Retailwinds Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.