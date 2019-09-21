Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.