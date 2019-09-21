Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
