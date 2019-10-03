Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,552,012.96% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 4 of the 6 factors.