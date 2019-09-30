Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
