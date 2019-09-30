Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.