Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 5368.03 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.