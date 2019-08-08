Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|5368.03
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Mmtec Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
