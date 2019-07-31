Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.39 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.