Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.39
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
